Kano NNPP Senator, House Of Reps Members Set To Defect To APC, Visit Ganduje (Photo)

Three federal lawmakers from Kano State are set to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The affected lawmakers are Senator Kawu Sumaila, along with current House of Representatives members Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki and Hon. Kabir Alhassan Rurum.

Ahead of their defection, Naija News reports the lawmakers met with the APC National Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Tuesday.

Senator Sumaila currently represents Kano South in the Senate, Hon Madaki represents Dala Federal Constituency, while Hon Rurum represents Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency.

In other news, the embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has strongly condemned the move by the PDP Governors’ Forum to recommend his replacement, labelling it as unconstitutional and in direct conflict with existing court rulings and the party’s guiding principles.

This development follows an earlier report by Naija News stating that the PDP governors, in a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, proposed that the Deputy National Secretary step in as acting National Secretary until a permanent replacement from the South East is confirmed.

The suggestion appears to be an effort to manage the ongoing dispute between Senator Anyanwu and Honourable Sunday Udeh-Okoye over control of the office.

Responding to this, Anyanwu maintained his authority and legitimacy as the elected National Secretary of the party, saying attempts to dislodge him have no constitutional backing.

According to Anyanwu, those behind the Governors’ Forum’s recommendation are damaging the integrity of the party and ignoring legal precedents. He referenced a Supreme Court verdict delivered in March that nullified earlier rulings used by dissenting members to challenge his position.

He also drew attention to a Federal High Court order from January, which explicitly barred the PDP, its leadership, and the Deputy National Secretary from assuming or assigning the duties of the National Secretary.