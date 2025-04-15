Kano Govt Seals Nine Companies Over Non-compliance With Tax Remittance

The Kano State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has sealed nine businesses’ premises due to their alleged non-compliance with tax remittance obligations.

Naija News reports that various educational institutions and commercial establishments were also affected during this enforcement operation.

The enforcement team leader, Abbas Sa’idu, explained that this action was deemed necessary after the firms failed to respond to multiple notifications regarding their outstanding tax liabilities.

He further noted that a court order had been secured to facilitate the sealing of these business premises, reinforcing the service’s commitment to compliance as outlined in its mandate.

The director emphasized that under the current administration, the KIRS will persist in eliminating revenue leakages and enhancing revenue generation for the state.

“The service will not leave any stone unturned when it comes to revenue issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Monday adjourned the hearing of a lawsuit challenging statutory allocations to the 44 local government councils in Kano State.

The case has now been rescheduled for May 26, 2025.

The lawsuit, filed by Abdullahi Abbas, Aminu Aliyu-Tiga, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenges the legality of the current local government councils in the state.

The plaintiffs argue that the councils were not democratically elected as required by the 1999 Constitution (as amended). They seek to stop the disbursement of statutory allocations to the councils until the matter is resolved.

Justice Simon Amobeda presided over the proceedings and adjourned the case after admitting four new parties to be joined in the suit.

These new parties include the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), the National Union of Teachers, health workers, and the 44 elected local government chairmen. They have been added as respondents 56 to 59.