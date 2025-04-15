JUST IN: Terrorists Kill Former Sole Administrator, Three Others In Fresh Attack In Zamfara

A former local government sole administrator, Saminu Morai, along with three other individuals, have been tragically killed by terrorists in a lethal assault on Morai town, located in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the attack happened late Monday night.

Numerous residents were also kidnapped during the incursion, as reported by SaharaReporters.

A local resident who communicated with journalists verified the attack, characterizing it as both brutal and shocking.

“Bandit attack Morai town in Talata Mafara local government of Zamfara state, killed former Talata Mafara local government sole administrator and 3 others. Many people were kidnapped,” the source said, adding that the attack took place late Monday night, throwing the entire town into chaos.

“The name of the administrator is Saminu Morai. The attack happened last night,” the source further explained.

The tragic events have captured the attention of both traditional and local authorities, with the Emir of Talata Mafara and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the region reportedly present at the victims’ funeral.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the victims were interred according to Islamic customs shortly after the assault.

As of the time of this report, the Zamfara State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement concerning the incident, and the precise number of individuals abducted, as well as the exact count of assailants, remains uncertain.

Naija News reports that Zamfara State has been recognized as one of the most unstable areas in northern Nigeria, plagued by frequent attacks from armed groups, commonly referred to as bandits, who perpetrate killings, mass kidnappings, and raids on rural communities with minimal resistance.

The attack on Monday contributes to the increasing number of casualties in a state where residents continue to endure fear and helplessness as security forces struggle to address the threat of terrorism.