Suspected Herdsmen Attack Otobi Community In Benue, Leaving Death And Destruction

Suspected herdsmen launched a deadly attack on the Otobi community in the Akpa district of Otukpo Local Government Area in Benue State on Tuesday evening.

The attack, which began at approximately 5:30 PM, left an unconfirmed number of people dead and caused widespread panic, with hundreds of residents fleeing the area.

The lawmaker representing the Otukpo-Akpa Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Kennedy Angbo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with Channels Television.

Angbo, who is from the Akpa district, expressed concern over the rising violence and its devastating impact on the community.

He stated, “An unconfirmed number of persons have been killed, and hundreds have fled the community. The situation is dire.”

A resident of Otobi, Edwin Emma, spoke to Channels TV in Benue, calling for urgent help from the government and security forces. He described the terrifying scenes as the attack unfolded:

“We are being attacked by herdsmen in Otobi community. My wife and children are fleeing as I speak. Please, call for help,” Emma urged, his voice filled with fear.

Otobi, which is home to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources’ Multipurpose Water Dam, has experienced similar attacks earlier this month. Just days ago, a security guard at the water facility was killed in another violent incident.

Despite the grave situation, police have yet to issue a statement on the latest attack as of press time.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Plateau State, also located in the North-Central region, over 100 people have been killed in the past two weeks.

Armed marauders have wreaked havoc across communities in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas, further exacerbating concerns over growing insecurity in the region.