Just In: Sowore Intervenes In Dispute As Portable Regains Freedom, Charges Withdrawn

Nigerian human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has intervened in the case involving Fuji musician King Saheed Osupa Akorede and controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable.

Sowore’s intervention led to the withdrawal of charges against Portable, who had been imprisoned in Ilorin following a police complaint filed by Osupa.

After Sowore’s efforts and Osupa’s decision to withdraw the cybercrime charges, Portable was released from Ilorin prison. Sowore confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating, “Portable is now free from prison custody.”

Sowore made the news public through his official X handle, criticizing the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly criminalizing a civil dispute.

“Today, I had an extended discussion with King Saheed Osupa Akorede highlighting that the Nigeria Police Force has no right to criminalise civil disputes,” Sowore wrote.

He added that Osupa had clarified his intention behind involving the police, stating it was to demonstrate his non-involvement in actions that could harm Portable, but also acknowledging that his actions could be interpreted as using the police for repression.

Portable had been arrested and remanded in a correctional facility in Ilorin, Kwara State, reportedly because he was unable to meet bail conditions after being charged based on Osupa’s complaint. Sowore’s intervention ultimately led to the withdrawal of all charges against Portable by Osupa.

“As a result, he declared that he had dropped the charges against Portable,” Sowore confirmed. He reiterated his stance, calling on the police to refrain from using cybercrime charges against individuals in the future.