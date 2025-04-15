Gov Oborevwori Fuels Defection Rumours As Delta Govt Says Tinubu’s Tenure Will Expire In 2031

Delta State Chief of Staff, Prince Johnson Erijo, has ignited a political firestorm with his bold declaration that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration will end in 2031, the same year President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term is expected to conclude.

Naija News gathered Erijo made the statement at a high-profile church event in Sapele, during the 49th birthday and 27th pastoral anniversary celebration of Archbishop Godday Iboyi of Promise Kingdom Ministry (Overflow).

His remarks have fueled speculation that Governor Oborevwori may soon defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of Governor Oborevwori, Erijo said, “It is the way the terminal bus stop of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to end in 2031, that is the same way that of your son, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, is going to end in 2031.”

This statement has been widely interpreted as a strong alignment with President Tinubu’s administration and has raised eyebrows across the political landscape.

The timing of the statement is significant, coming just days after Delta South Senatorial candidate Michael Diden, also known as Ejele, launched a pro-Tinubu campaign group called ‘Door to Door for Tinubu.’ Despite Diden’s insistence that he remains in the PDP, the formation of the group has fueled growing speculation that a political shift is imminent within Delta’s ruling elite.

Governor Oborevwori, although not formally announcing his defection, has urged his supporters to back President Tinubu, suggesting that those who truly support him should also support the President. Political analysts believe that these recent moves are calculated steps toward a possible transition to the APC.