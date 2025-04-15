[JUST IN] Full List: Reps Inaugurate 21-Member Ad-hoc Committee To Oversee Rivers Administration

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday (today), officially launched a 21-member Ad-Hoc Committee responsible for supervising the administration of Rivers State amid the ongoing State of Emergency.

Naija News reports that this initiative underscores the National Assembly’s dedication to upholding constitutional governance, ensuring transparency, and fostering national unity.

The committee is led by House Leader Rep. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, with Rep. Ali Isa J.C. serving as Deputy Chairman.

The committee comprises various members, including Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, Rep. Idris Ahmed Wase, Rep. Aliyu Muktar Betara, Rep. Sada Soli, Rep. James Abiodun Faleke, Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo, Rep. Shehu Saleh Rijau, Rep. Wole Oke, Rep. Akarachi Etinosa Amadi, Rep. Patrick Umoh, Rep. James Barka, Rep. Alex Egbona, Rep. Isa Anka, Rep. Amos Daniel, Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Rep. Onuh Onyeche Blessing, Rep. Fatima Talba, Rep. Chris Nkwonta, and Rep. Ebibake Marie Enenimiete.

During the inauguration at the National Assembly, Speaker Abbas emphasized that the establishment of this committee is a vital measure for preserving governance and public order in Rivers State, following President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of a six-month State of Emergency on March 18.

“This marks a critical milestone in our constitutional mandate and is a reflection of our dedication to transparent governance and the rule of law,” Abbas said.

The Speaker articulated that President Tinubu’s announcement was made in accordance with Section 305 of the amended 1999 Constitution, addressing what he termed a ‘serious crisis endangering public order.’

He underscored that this action was motivated by a sense of patriotism and a commitment to the safety and welfare of the citizens of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

Abbas drew comparisons to earlier states of emergency in Plateau (2004), Ekiti (2006), and the North-East (2013), noting that the National Assembly has consistently played a crucial role in such situations by maintaining constitutional integrity.

He further explained that the interim administration led by Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd.) is a provisional solution intended to restore peace and essential governance in Rivers State.

“The Administrator’s role is limited to maintaining law and order until democratic governance is fully restored,” Abbas stated.

“He is required to report directly to the National Assembly.”

The House Speaker urged committee members to conduct their oversight responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and impartiality.

“You must avoid partisanship and ensure that your actions strictly align with the Constitution,” the Speaker warned.

“Beyond oversight, you are also expected to support reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts in Rivers State.”

In his response, Committee Chairman Rep. Julius Ihonvbere pledged the team’s full commitment to the task.

“If I am not wrong, this is probably the strongest ad-hoc committee ever set up since 2019,” Ihonvbere said.

“With the experience, exposure, and dedication of this team, I assure you on behalf of my colleagues that we will not disappoint the Speaker, the National Assembly, or the Nigerian people.”

Ihonvbere pledged that the committee would begin its work without delay, emphasizing transparency, diligence, and impartiality.

Naija News reports that the committee is anticipated to provide regular updates to the House, oversee the execution of federal policies in Rivers State, and guarantee that the caretaker government adheres strictly to constitutional boundaries.