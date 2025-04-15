‘Just Ignore Makinde, He Is Not God’ – Buhari’s Ex-minister Knocks Gov Over Plot To Install Successor

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has cautioned Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, against attempting to install a successor, asserting that the people of the state are yearning for a fresh leadership approach.

Shittu, who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, issued this warning during an interview with The PUNCH in Abuja.

Shittu dismissed the idea of appointing a successor, calling it an outdated and undemocratic practice with no place in modern governance.

Naija News reports that his comments follow Governor Makinde’s statement at the 11th Omituntun Ramadan Lecture in Ibadan, where he disclosed plans to announce his preferred successor in January 2026. Speaking in Yoruba, Makinde assured the public that he would reveal the person to succeed him after political activities officially kick off.

However, Shittu, who is also eyeing the governorship seat in 2027, responded by downplaying Makinde’s plans.

“Just ignore Makinde. He is not God. Did anybody ever predict or prophesy that Makinde himself would be a governor? It is God alone who dictates who gets to power,” he remarked, emphasizing that political positions are determined by divine will, not personal aspirations.

He added that he would not take Makinde’s pronouncement seriously, as only God has the authority to decide who holds power.

Shittu also addressed the issue of power distribution in Oyo State, lamenting that the state had been dominated by governors from the Ibadan region.

He noted that, over the past 30 years, six out of the seven governors of the state have been from Ibadan, with the exception being Adebayo Alao-Akala, who became governor by default following the impeachment of Ibadan-born Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

Shittu argued that it was unfair and politically risky to allow one region to dominate the state’s leadership for so long.

He called for rotational leadership to ensure inclusivity and fairness, drawing parallels with Nigeria’s national leadership, where power was rotated between the North and the South to foster unity and stability.

“Ibadan has produced about six governors in the last 30 years. Let the thing move around for people from other sections to have a sense of belonging,” he urged.

Shittu further emphasized that power rotation is crucial for preventing marginalization and fostering unity in Oyo State.

He also pointed out that although Ibadan accounts for 52% of the population, not all residents are indigenes, highlighting the need for leadership that reflects the diversity of the state.

Reflecting on his personal connection to Ibadan, Shittu stated that he had lived in the city for over 45 years, owned multiple properties there, and had strong ties to the Ibadan community. Despite this, he argued that the imbalance in leadership representation could lead to political unrest if not addressed.

Shittu concluded by reiterating his belief that Oyo State must adopt a system of power rotation to ensure fairness, justice, and political stability.

He expressed hope that the people of the state would embrace this approach as part of a broader effort to create a more inclusive political environment.