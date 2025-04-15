IPOB Sends Warning To Igbo Leaders, Accuses Nigerian Army Of ‘Being Partial’ In Its Recruitments

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has released a public statement urging Igbo traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organizations, and community leaders to refrain from encouraging young individuals in the South East to enlist in the Nigerian Army.

In a statement issued by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB claimed that the Nigerian Army is attempting to engage influential figures in the South East to promote military enlistment.

IPOB raised concerns that this initiative may not serve the best interests of Igbo youth.

The Biafra agitators also questioned the equity of military recruitment and career progression within the armed forces, asserting that the South East is allocated fewer recruitment opportunities compared to other regions.

Furthermore, they highlighted a perceived underrepresentation of Igbo officers in senior military and security roles across the nation.

The statement said: “Before encouraging our youths to enlist, we urge community leaders to consider the track record of treatment toward officers of Igbo origin and the broader issues of equity, justice, and representation.”

IPOB has expressed heightened concerns regarding the safety and well-being of soldiers, especially those assigned to conflict areas, and has urged the Nigerian military to provide more transparency concerning casualties in current security operations.

The organization reaffirmed its opposition to what it terms a ‘proxy conflict’ involving West African forces, asserting that regional leaders should focus on empowering youth through job creation and economic inclusion rather than military recruitment.

Although IPOB is a separatist group known for its contentious perspectives, it took this opportunity to call for caution and careful consideration among Igbo stakeholders in relation to military enlistment initiatives.

As of the time of this report, the Nigerian Army has not addressed these allegations, Naija News observed.