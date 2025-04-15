Insecurity: I Believe Gov Zulum, FG Must Step Up – Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu

Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the federal government to step up in its response to insecurity ravaging the country.

Naija News reports that Senator Uzor Kalu noted that like Borno State, the South East region has recorded alarming insecurity lately which the federal government must tackle head-on.

In a video he posted on his social media handle on Monday, the former Chief Whip of the Senate said he believes the alarm raised by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

“If the Federal Government doesn’t take the right step in Borno State and southeast, those areas might collapse.

“I want to believe Professor Zulum that the security situation is deteriorating every day. So, we need to step up, especially in the Southeast.

“Our Southeast governors are doing their best to fight insurgency. I would like the Federal Government to step up security in the Southeast because it’s a gateway for people transporting goods from the ports and refineries,” he said.

While stating that no president or governor wants his people to die in the hands of criminals, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator called for more security investment in Borno and South East.

“The security challenges in Borno state need continuous government intervention as much as that of the South East.

“The reality is that no President or Governor would be happy seeing the country or his state face security challenges. That is the reason we need to always encourage them to be intentionally conscious about security.

“All the security agencies should continue to work harder to secure the nation so that the daily efforts of the government could be reflected in our economy,” he stated.