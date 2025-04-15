Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has expressed displeasure over the summon issued to suspended Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Ordu, by the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd).

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Lucky Worika, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Ibas directed Fubara to present comprehensive documentation and records of appointments, including justifications and procedures followed over the past two years of his administration.

Worika disclosed that the summons will also serve as an opportunity for Fubara to explain why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

Reacting, Effiong, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, asserted that if Fubara dignifies the’ silly and ridiculous’ summons, it would signify that he is not a serious individual.

He further described Ibas as an unconstitutional impostor summoning a governor shielded by constitutional immunity.

He said, “If Fubara dignifies this silly and ridiculous summons, it means he is not a serious person.

“An unconstitutional impostor is summoning a governor who is protected by constitutional immunity?

“This madness can only happen in Tinubu’s Nigeria. Such insolence!”