I Wouldn’t Be That Obsolete – Suswam Knocks PDP Governors For Rejecting Merger Talks

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum for rejecting merger talks with other parties.

He argued that the decision was obsolete, considering the level of disenchantment within PDP ranks.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday, Suswam stated that many stakeholders are no longer interested in the party due to unresolved issues such as manipulated congresses and repeated postponements of critical meetings like the National Executive Council (NEC).

“If I was part of passing that resolution, I wouldn’t be that obsolete because there’s no consultation among the stakeholders of PDP. People have waited all this while.

“Those fundamental issues in the states where congresses were not held and results were announced, and nothing has been done about it, how can you expect such people to remain and just sit down and wait?” he stated.

When asked about a recent social media spat between the sons of PDP figures Atiku Abubakar and Governor Bala Mohammed—where the former accused the latter of working for the APC, Suswam dismissed it as irrelevant gossip.

“I don’t think in this country we should reduce the issues of governance to our family member. I don’t want to comment on that. As far as I’m concerned, that comes no issue,” he said.