I Will Secure Edo, Improve Infrastructure – Gov Okpebholo (Photos)

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has reaffirmed his commitment to work and improve the infrastructure of the state.

Naija News reports that Senator Okpebholo stated this during a dinner held at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin City, on Monday night, to celebrate his victory at the election petition tribunal.

He said the victory at the tribunal was a confirmation that Edo people voted for him. He thanked APC leaders in the state and President Bola Tinubu for standing with him and the party.

“I thank all party faithful and leaders, All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee (SWC) as they stood by us to ensure victory.

“I also thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who refused to do anti-party at the point of pressure. The President is a party man and he stood by the party.

“My duty is very simple. First, to work for Edo people and secure our land. With these steps, Edo State will move forward. I am here to say thank you as I appreciate your dedication and hard work, which have brought us this far.

“The tribunal ruling shows we won the governorship election clearly as the three judges unanimously gave APC victory. Edo is marching forward, and we will continue to do our best to uplift the well-being of our people,” he said.

Non-Believers Went to Court to Challenge God’s Proclamation – Oshiomhole

Speaking at the dinner, Edo North Senator and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, congratulated the Okpebholo and thanked God for the victory of the party at the election and subsequently at the election petition tribunal.

“When non-believers went to court to challenge God’s proclamation, the court reaffirmed the decision of Edo people. We are here this evening to celebrate with the governor. We are here to celebrate what God has done for us as a party, which men questioned, but God overruled all those who questioned Him in our favour unanimously.

“God is great, and his decision cannot be questioned. We know we won the election and have no doubt in our minds as God has affirmed the victory. This dinner has enabled leaders across the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State to come together once again.

“God has chosen you, a man with few words, to set the State on the path of development. As you go about rebuilding roads, schools, supporting communities, and rebuilding lives, that is the way to go to bring joy to the lives of the people. We pray for a clearer vision for Edo people,” he said.

Okpebholo Will Deliver, Tenebe Assures Edo People

The Chairman of the APC in Edo State, Jaret Tenebe, at the dinner thanked Edo people for their votes during the election, assuring them that the Governor will deliver on all his electioneering promises which he said he has already started doing in the last few months in office.

“This is the first meeting we are having after taking over the governance of Edo State, and it is something to rejoice about. This is an evening with the Governor in appreciation of the election in solidarity and support of leaders during the tribunal. We welcome all to this victory dinner and wish all happy celebration,” he said.