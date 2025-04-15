‘I Will Not Accept This’ – Wike Expresses Anger Over Finishing Work On Mabushi Bus Terminal

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reportedly got angry on Tuesday over the finishing work on the Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that Wike, after inspecting the terminal and other ongoing projects in Abuja, rejected the Mabushi Bus Terminal and ordered the Transportation Secretary, Elechi Chinedum, to ensure a thorough job before President Bola Tinubu is invited to commission the project.

He said; “We are now in the bus terminal which is almost ready but I have told the Secretary of Transport, a lot of work has to be done. I will not accept the finishing because finishing is key, and the contractor must come back here to do what he is supposed to do, so that we will invite the President to come and inaugurate the Mabushi Bus Terminal.

“But on a large scale, I think we are on schedule. We are happy with what we are seeing but the finishing of structures like this is key, and I pointed out some of the things I thought should be corrected”.

While inspecting the road from Apo to Wassa and the interchange linking the Kubwa Expressway, Wike assured the contractors would deliver on schedule.

Speaking on the new land policy of his administration, Wike said he is trying to rein in land speculators.

He added, “Somebody who says they want to get a land in Abuja, cannot develop it in 2 years’ time, that’s just simply land speculation.

“Secondly, if you have been given allocation, you should be able to pay within 21 days to have your C-of-O. What is wrong with that? That also is to generate funds for the government.

“Before now, so many people will have R-of-O and keep it for 4 years, looking for who will buy the land. So, we don’t want to allow that. Anybody can say whatever they want to say. We are trying to stop this issue of land speculation. Why would you not develop a land within two years? It is not proper. You cannot apply for land and then you don’t have money to pay for the C-of-O. It doesn’t make sense. Twenty One days is enough.”