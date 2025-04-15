‘I Repeat Fubara Remains The Governor Of Rivers’ – Ann-Kio Briggs Warns Ibas

Prominent Niger Delta human rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, has sharply criticized the actions of Rivers State Administrator, Ibokette Ibas, alleging that they contradict President Bola Tinubu’s intentions for his appointment.

Naija News recalls that Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff, was appointed by Tinubu as the administrator of Rivers State after the President declared a state of emergency in March 2025.

This move followed the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, due to political tensions between Governor Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Briggs accused Ibas of worsening the situation in Rivers State instead of helping to resolve the issues as per the President’s directive.

According to Briggs, Ibas’ actions have exacerbated the tension that President Tinubu hoped to alleviate.

“First of all, I can assure you that he is pouring petrol on a fire Mr President believes that was on. So, he was told to come and pour water on that fire, to quench it. Well, he has done nothing of the sort,” Briggs stated.

Briggs pointed out that under Ibas’ administration, democratically elected officials had been removed without valid reasons, further deepening the political instability.

She specifically noted that Ibas had allegedly removed the images of the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from the government house, even though, according to Briggs, Fubara is still the rightful governor of Rivers State.

“Even in the government house, it is alleged that he has removed the pictures of Siminalayi Fubara. I repeat, Siminalayi Fubara remains the governor of Rivers State,” Briggs emphasized.

The activist went on to accuse Ibas of presiding over violence and unrest in Rivers, stating that the retired military officer was not welcome in the state due to his actions.

Although the state of emergency in Rivers is set to last for six months, Briggs argued that President Tinubu has the power to reverse his decision if the situation warrants it.