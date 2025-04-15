I Didn’t Approach Ned Nwoko That I Am Coming To The APC – Oborevwori Rejects Defection Rumours

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori has rubbished claims that he is planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko had claimed that the governor was doing everything possible to join the APC.

The senator, who months ago defected from the PDP to the APC, made the remarks in Agbor, Ika Federal Constituency, on Saturday during the official defection of members of the Delta Unity Group, a sociopolitical organisation, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

However, reacting on behalf of the governor on Monday in an interview with Punch, the Director General of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Fred Oghenesivbe, described the claim as laughable and dared Nwoko to provide evidence to back his allegation.

Oghenesivbe said, “We don’t have time for Ned Nwoko. We have spoken extensively on this issue before now, myself and even the commissioner, Charles Aniagwa, that the governor is not defecting.

“Did Governor Sheriff tell Nwoko that he is coming to the APC? You, journalists, should ask Ned Nwoko whether Sheriff approached him that he is coming to APC.

“If Oborevwori didn’t approach Nwoko that he’s coming to the APC, where did Nwoko get that information, for him to even be saying Sheriff is not welcome in the APC? It doesn’t make sense to anybody.”