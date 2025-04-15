Herdsmen Attacks: Stop Selling Lands To Foreigners – Enugu Council Chair To Ndi Igwe

Amid incessant attacks on Enugu communities, in Uzo Uwani Council Area, the Council Chairman, Chijioke Ezugwu, has warned traditional rulers in the area to desist from selling lands to foreigners.

Naija News reports that Ezugwu decried attacks on communities and the constant abduction of road users by criminal gangs.

The Council chairman also announced the clearing of bush parts and formed a vigilante squad to safeguard agricultural areas and ensure that farmers carried out their work without the fear of violence or destruction of their crops.

In a statement, the Chairman’s Media Adviser, Chief Kingsley Onyeji, on Monday, said the initiative aimed to eliminate hiding spots for criminals and improve road safety.

“Uzo-Uwani has long been plagued by road ambushes, with criminals targeting travellers on key routes such as Ezukolo, Abbi, Nrobo, Nimbo roads and they have not only caused physical harm to individuals but have contributed to the general sense of insecurity within the communities.

“That is why the local government has undertaken the clearing of strategic roads to eliminate hiding spots for criminals and improve road safety.

“The chairman also created rapid response team within the neighbourhood watch equipped with vans and other modern communication systems and the team was designed to respond immediately to distress calls and emergency situations,” it read.

To address incessant attacks on farmers by herdsmen, Ezugwu banned traditional rulers from selling community lands to foreigners.

“He has also charged traditional rulers in the area to avoid engaging in any form of land deals with foreigners who later turn out to be criminals and attack their people. He warned that henceforth, any traditional ruler seen to be involved in such unwholesome practice would be decisively dealt with,” it added.