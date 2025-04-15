‘He Is Being Sponsored By Peter Obi, Otti’ – Apapa, Abure Clash Over Labour Party Leadership

The factional leader of the Labour Party (LP) Lamidi Apapa, has insisted that Julius Abure and his supporters, including 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti, must relinquish control of the party.

Apapa, who made a return last week after a two-year absence, affirmed his position as the legitimate acting National Chairman of the Labour Party. This comes after a recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Court of Appeal’s recognition of Abure.

In an interview with The PUNCH, Apapa emphasized that the apex court’s decision is consistent with prior judgments that restrained Abure, further solidifying his claim to leadership under the party’s constitution.

He stated, “If the chairman cannot function, the deputy steps in. That’s what Article 14 (2) A and B of our constitution says.”

Apapa maintained that his actions were not motivated by personal ambition but were driven by the need to address the ongoing crisis within the party. “The party is in crisis and someone has to take the wheel. I’ve acted within the constitution,” he explained.

He also rejected the Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee, which has gained prominence within the party, claiming it lacks constitutional legitimacy.

Apapa addressed concerns about his prolonged absence from public view, admitting that the extensive litigation over the past two years had taken a toll on him.

“I needed to take a break. Going from one court to another over the past two years was draining. But the Supreme Court judgment has made it necessary for me to return,” he shared.

However, the Abure-led faction of the Labour Party has strongly opposed Apapa’s claims.

National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh dismissed Apapa’s assertions, accusing him of being used by external forces to destabilize the party.

“He is likely being sponsored by the Nenadi Usman camp, perhaps even Peter Obi and Governor Otti. One of their people visited him two months ago and gave him money while he was ill,” Ifoh alleged.

Ifoh further questioned the legitimacy of Apapa’s return, arguing that the Labour Party had not issued any official statement regarding his re-emergence, as his position is not recognized within the party.

“How can we sponsor such a person? His actions are simply a payback for the financial support he received. We don’t take him seriously,” he stated.

Efforts to contact the Nenadi Usman Caretaker Committee for comments were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

In Cross River State, the Labour Party’s Interim Committee has initiated reconciliation efforts, expressing loyalty to the Nenadi Usman-led leadership.

A statement issued Sunday by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Amawu Cletus, hailed the Supreme Court’s April 4 judgment as a victory for both the rule of law and party constitutionalism.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, and the matter is settled. The impunity led by Julius Abure has been firmly rejected,” the statement read.

The Cross River chapter also criticized the post-judgment response from the Abure camp, calling it reckless, and pledged to collaborate with the national body to rebuild the party from the grassroots level.

“This is a new dawn for the Labour Party. We are setting the foundation for credible congresses at all levels and restoring internal democracy,” Cletus concluded.