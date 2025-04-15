Gunmen Kidnap Worshippers On Kogi Prayer Mountain

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped an unknown number of worshippers at a prayer gathering at a secluded mountain location in the Egbola region, situated along Agbaja Road in the Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Naija News learnt that the incident took place last Friday, April 11, during a vigil held on the mountain.

A woman named Mary Adams Gure was reportedly rescued by members of the state vigilante services, who learned of the situation, quickly mobilized to the site, and engaged the gunmen in a firefight.

Daily Trust quoted sources to have indicated that the attackers approached the prayer site, firing indiscriminately to create panic before forcibly taking the worshippers into the nearby forest.

The woman who was rescued managed to escape amid the ensuing chaos.

“The vigilantes were mobilized quickly in response to the attack; and in the process, Gure was rescued . A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing to locate the remaining abducted faithful.

“Gure managed to escape and later found safety, thanks to the swift intervention of local vigilante members who were alerted and got to the scene of the incident on time,” the vigilante source said.

The Kogi State command of the Nigeria Police Force, however, has yet to issue any official statement regarding the development as of the time of filing this report.