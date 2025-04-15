Governor Mutfwang Convenes Security Meeting After Deadly Attacks In Plateau Communities

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, following the tragic attacks on the Zikke and Kimakpa communities in the Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, has convened an expanded state security council meeting to address the growing insecurity in the region.

Naija News gathered that the meeting, which took place on Monday at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Jos, focused on the alarming resurgence of attacks in Bassa and Bokkos LGAs.

Key decisions were made during the session, with a strong resolve to take decisive measures aimed at restoring peace and preventing further violence across the state.

Governor Mutfwang revealed that over 100 armed militiamen invaded the affected communities early on Monday morning, unleashing terror on innocent residents. The assailants were reported to have killed at least 51 people and set several houses ablaze.

“We are on top of the situation and will go to any length to forestall a recurrence,” Mutfwang assured Plateau residents during the security council meeting.

The governor further stated that more information regarding the attacks would be provided during a broadcast scheduled for Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Details Of The Attack

According to a community leader from Kwall, Wakili Tongwe, who spoke with Channels TV, the attackers stormed the village in the early hours of Monday, firing gunshots at residents who were trying to escape.

Tongwe, who was on patrol in another community with a team of vigilantes and security personnel, recounted the harrowing experience.

He said, “We were on patrol when we heard the gunshots. We immediately rushed to the community, but by the time we arrived, the attackers had already caused significant damage. We engaged them, and while we managed to repel the invaders, the loss was devastating.”

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 36 people, with four others succumbing to their injuries later. Several residents were also wounded and are currently receiving medical attention at nearby hospitals.

The scale of the attack and the speed with which the assailants executed their plans have heightened concerns about security in the state. Despite the efforts of the vigilantes and security forces to intervene, the damage had already been done.

This incident comes less than two weeks after 52 people were killed in similar attacks on communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area, highlighting the increasingly volatile security situation in Plateau State.