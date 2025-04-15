FRSC Sends Warning To Motorists Ahead Of 2025 Easter Celebration

The Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged drivers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to ensure their safety during the Easter festivities.

The Ifo Unit Commander of the FRSC, Memee Timothy, provided this counsel while interacting with newsmen on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Timothy cautioned motorists against speeding, improper overtaking, and driving against the flow of traffic, as these actions could result in unnecessary fatalities during Easter.

He also emphasized the importance of avoiding overloading and driving under the influence of alcohol to reduce the risk of road accidents.

Furthermore, he announced that Corps personnel would be deployed to oversee traffic management and respond to emergencies related to accidents and disabled vehicles throughout the celebration.

“Our men will also be at strategic places and road construction areas to arrest those who are overloading and driving without a driver’s licence.

“In addition, we are appealing to motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel and other sister agencies to make Easter a hitch-free festival,” the FRSC boss said.

Timothy reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring that motorists and other road users arrive at their various destinations safely.

Naija News recalls that just last week, the Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okupe, confirmed the death of four Nigerian gospel singers in Ogun State.

Okupe, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the singers lost their lives when they were involved in a fatal car accident along the Ikorodu/Sagamu Road in Ogun State.

She disclosed the identities of the victims: Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist lyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

Okupe explained that the accident occurred after the vehicle conveying the gospel singers crashed into another vehicle.

The FRSC official added that the gospel singers from the same family were in one of the two vehicles that collided and died instantly on the spot.

Offering her condolences to the families of the bereaved, Okupe urged drivers to avoid over-speeding.