Exclusive: South East PDP Will Re-present Ude-Okoye To NWC Ahead Of NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Zone, will represent the name of Sunday Ude-Okoye as its choice for the position of national secretary, ahead of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on May 27.

The spokesman of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Nwali Nwafor, disclosed this in a chat with our reporter on Tuesday.

Naija News reported that the PDP Governors Forum, on Monday, in Ibadan, Oyo State, adopted the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Setonji Koshedo, to act in the position of the National Secretary, following the Supreme Court ruling.

The Governors, in a communique, said Koshedo should remain in the position pending the nomination and ratification of a substantive secretary from the South East Zone and NEC, respectively, at its next meeting.

Speaking with Naija News, Nwafor said the position of the PDP governors favoured Ude-Okoye.

“Yes, knowingly fully well that the issue of ratification of the office of the National Secretary from the southeast have since been settled by the zone since the nomination of Chief SKE Ude Okoye to replace Anyanwu.

“We are left to represent the name of Chief Ude Okoye to the National Working Committee (NWC ) before the forthcoming NEC,” he said.

He commended the position of the governors on the national secretary tussle, stating that their decision “has already resolved the issue”.

He explained that NWC would accept the governors’ decision for Setonji to act as national secretary for the time until NEC.

“Yes, they should, because their nomination is valid despite the protracted litigation by the former National Secretary, Anyanwu.

“Chief Setonji will act till the forthcoming NEC meeting, but the NWC will ratify the name that will replace Anyanwu in one of their meetings before NEC,” he stated.