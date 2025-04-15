Ex-Gov, Suswam Reveals Two Factors That Can Enhance PDP Chances In 2027

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam has stated that many individuals have lost interest in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of its lingering crisis.

He opined that the party has to fix its leadership problems and present a credible candidate before it can stand a chance in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television, he lamented that Nigerians have completely lost confidence in the party.

According to him, “There are many fundamental problems in PDP and those problems have not been sorted out. So, a lot of people, in their minds are no longer in PDP, a lot of stakeholders and that’s because of the failure of leadership in PDP.”

The ex-governor condemned the practice of giving the party’s presidential ticket to the highest bidder.

He stressed that the PDP, with its structure all over the country, should not be struggling to win elections.

Suswam said, “Two factors that can enhance PDP’s chances in the next election. The first is transparent leadership. People have lost confidence in PDP completely. This is a party that has structures all over the country, but because of a lack of good leadership, that has diminish substantially.

“The second issue is the candidate. When we talk about candidates, let us have people who have interests. It is not just about somebody sitting and saying I want to be presidential candidate of PDP, that will not suffice.”