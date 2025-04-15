“Don’t Let Politicians Use You To Destroy Nigeria” – Gov Okpebholo Warns Youths Ahead Of 2027

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has issued a strong warning to those plotting to disrupt national peace, urging them to desist from bringing in mercenaries to create unrest ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the governor made the appeal while receiving a delegation from the Northern Youth Association of Nigeria (NYAN), led by its President, Comrade Godiya Adams Bogoro, alongside ten other Northern youth leaders.

During the meeting, Governor Okpebholo emphasised the need for collective action against insecurity, encouraging Nigerians from all regions and religious backgrounds to foster unity and peaceful coexistence.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, Okpebholo urged young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be manipulated by political actors seeking to destabilise the country for personal gain.

“Politics is around the corner, and crises have started showing up again. People cannot continue to use the youths as instruments of destruction for their own selfish gains,” he warned.

“We should know as youths that tomorrow belongs to us, and we should not allow ourselves to be used to destroy it. As youths, you are the leaders of the nation and bedrock of its development,” he added.

The governor also recalled troubling incidents from past elections, specifically in 2015, where he claimed external actors were involved in fuelling unrest.

“In 2015, it was all over the news that some persons who did not mean well for Nigeria allegedly brought in mercenaries. They did not mean well for Nigeria. We should all stand up against such this time around as tomorrow belongs to the youths,” he stated.

“These people want to kill, destroy the nation, and we as youths should say no to their plans. We should stand firm against it. Say no to such moves because the country belongs to us as a people and as youths of Nigeria,” he further declared.

Governor Okpebholo expressed gratitude to the youth leaders for their visit and support, referencing his administration’s intervention during the recent incident in Uromi.

“I thank you for this visit and for appreciating my administration’s efforts in resolving the issues that happened in Uromi a few weeks ago. I grew up in the Northern part of the country. I see what happened in Uromi as a task that must drive us to attain peace across Nigeria,” he said.

“I have sent a message to our people in the North, and what happened in Uromi has been condemned in totality. We urge all Nigerians to collaborate to protect the nation. As Nigerians, we love life and do not enjoy killings. These people who do all these things are not Nigerians. They come in, create crises, and innocent people die,” he added.

Responding to the governor’s remarks, Comrade Godiya Adams Bogoro reaffirmed NYAN’s commitment to promoting peace and intercommunity understanding.

He described the Uromi incident as a wake-up call for proactive engagement and stronger collaboration among citizens.

“We commend your administration’s prompt response and commitment to ensure peace and stability in Edo State. Your efforts to address the root causes of insecurity and promote community engagement are truly commendable,” Bogoro said.

In a related development, Governor Okpebholo also welcomed members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter.

He used the occasion to advise the youth to stay away from drugs and violence to safeguard their future and contribute meaningfully to national development.

See photos from the meeting below: