“Compulsorily Retired For Disciplinary Reasons” — Rivers Judiciary Debunks Magistrate’s Emergency Rule Resignation Claim

The Rivers State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has refuted claims made by Ejike George, a former Chief Magistrate, regarding the circumstances surrounding his exit from the judiciary.

Naija News reports that George, in a letter dated April 11, 2025, stated that his resignation was prompted by what he described as the imposition of a “quasi-military administration” in Rivers State.

His remarks appeared to refer to recent political tensions, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s suspension and the appointment of a sole administrator by President Bola Tinubu on March 18.

But in a swift response, the commission released a statement through its acting secretary, Blessings Vic-Jumbo, asserting that George’s version of events was inaccurate and deliberately misleading.

“To set the records straight, the person we know as Ejike K. George, Esq. (Chief Magistrate Grade II Rtd.) was by a letter dated 12th February, 2025 from the Judicial Service Commission, compulsorily retired from service with effect from 10th day of February, 2025 for disciplinary reasons,” the statement reads.

The JSC revealed that George had been absent from duty without official leave from August 25, 2023, through December 2024—a period spanning over a year.

Vic-Jumbo further explained that following an investigation, a judiciary panel offered George the opportunity to retire voluntarily within a stipulated period.

“Having failed to retire voluntarily within the said time frame, he was consequently retired compulsorily with effect from the 10th day of February 2025, and this was duly communicated to him,” the statement added.

Dismissing any connection between George’s removal and the current political scenario, the JSC made its position clear.

“The above event has no nexus whatsoever with current political happenings in the state.

“The attempt by Ejike K. George, Esq. to link his exit from service with the political situation is not only a contrived falsehood but a mischievous action calculated to deceive the public, attract undue sympathy and undeserved patronage,” the statement concluded.