Chelsea and Nigerian-born British defender Tosin Adarabioyo has noted that the cultural values of his rich Nigerian heritage have influenced his life and career.

Tosin Adarabioyo, 27, who was born in England to Nigerian parents has had a diverse upbringing that bridges both worlds.

Adarabioyo has represented England at various youth levels, including the country’s under-19, under-18, and under-17. He remains eligible to play for the Nigerian national team.

In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, he described his upbringing as steeped in Nigerian traditions. “We’re very much a Nigerian family, and my upbringing was distinctly shaped by those values,” the Nigerian-born defender explained.

“From the culinary aspects, like enjoying traditional dishes, to the ways we celebrate our heritage, it’s clear that my roots are a significant part of who I am.”

He specifically highlighted his love for authentic Nigerian cuisine, noting foods like pounded yam, which he jokingly remarked are “stuff that makes you strong!”

Tosin Adarabioyo has made 19 Premier League appearances in which he scored one goal and provided one assist for Chelsea so far this season.

The British Nigeria international has been shown three yellow cards in the English Premier League alone so far this season. His contract with Chelsea will expire on June 30, 2028.