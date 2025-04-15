Champions League: Dortmund, Aston Villa Win, Barcelona, PSG Enter Semis

In a thrilling evening of UEFA Champions League quarter-final action, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund put up fierce performances, but it was Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain who ultimately secured their places in the semi-finals based on aggregate scores.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa delivered a commendable effort against PSG, narrowly losing the Champions League tie 5-4 on aggregate after a 3-2 victory in the second leg.

The match began on a challenging note for the home side, as Paris Saint-Germain stunned the crowd with goals from Achraf Hakimi in the 11th minute and Nuno Mendes in the 27th minute, putting Villa in a precarious position.

However, Unai Emery’s squad demonstrated remarkable resilience. Youri Tielemans initiated the comeback by scoring in the 34th minute, igniting hope among the Villa faithful.

The home team then struck twice in quick succession with goals from John McGinn in the 55th minute and Ezri Konsa just two minutes later, turning the tide and giving Villa a brief 3-2 lead on the night.

Despite their valiant effort, PSG’s initial 3-1 advantage from the first leg proved decisive, allowing them to hold on and progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund faced a daunting task after losing the first leg to Barcelona. They rose to the challenge with a spirited 3-1 victory in the return match.

The star of the night, Serhou Guirassy, showcased his striking prowess with a brilliant hat-trick, starting with a penalty conversion in the 11th minute.

He further extended Dortmund’s lead with goals in the 49th and 76th minutes, electrifying the home crowd.

However, disaster struck for Dortmund in the 54th minute when Ramy Bensebaini inadvertently redirected the ball into his own net, gifting Barcelona a crucial away goal.

Hence, Dortmund’s effort fell short, as Barcelona advanced to the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-3 aggregate scoreline due to their commanding first-leg performance.

The results of these matches mean that both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are set to compete in the Champions League semi-finals, having faced potential upsets in the second leg of their ties.