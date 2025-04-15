BREAKING: Three Police Officers Killed In Enugu [VIDEO]

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly killed three officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Enugu State.

Naija News learnt that the disturbing development happened in Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

Details of the incident which happened at a checkpoint close to Ozudaa Market, Achi are still sketchy as the Police Public Relations Officer of the Enugu Command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, was yet to issue any official statement as of the time of filing this report.

However, a disturbing video of the incident seen online shows lifeless bodies of the slain policemen.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has urged residents of the Capital City to obey traffic rules.

Naija News reports that FCT Police Commissioner, Ajao Adewale, urged residents to contribute to the collective responsibility of maintaining peace, order, and public safety.

In a statement from the Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, Adewale emphasized that respecting traffic laws was a fundamental civic duty that promotes national development.

He reiterated the importance of public cooperation in enabling the Police to carry out their duties effectively.

Adewale stressed that parking and other road signs must be strictly obeyed to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and reduce congestion, particularly in busy areas.

He also called on members of the public to desist from street trading and selling on the roads, warning that such activities obstruct traffic, endanger lives, and contribute to accidents and traffic congestion on the roads.