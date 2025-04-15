Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Summons Fubara, Demands Relevant Documents Related To Appointments

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Ordu, to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Lucky Worika, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Ibas directed Fubara to present comprehensive documentation and records of appointments, including justifications and procedures followed over the past two years of his administration.

Worika disclosed that the summons will also serve as an opportunity for Fubara to explain why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

The full statement reads: “RIVERS GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, CFR, has formally summoned the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and his Deputy, Dr. Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him for an inquiry into the appointments made under their administration over the past two years.

“Sir Fubara is directed to present all relevant documents and records pertaining to appointments, including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure.

The session will also serve as an opportunity for the suspended Governor to provide a clear and detailed explanation as to why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

“Both parties are expected to appear in person as follows:

Date: Friday, 18th April, 2025

Time: 10:00am Prompt

Venue: Conference Room, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt

“Attendance is mandatory. This process forms part of the Sole Administrator’s ongoing efforts to restore transparency and accountability and lasting peace in the governance of Rivers State.”