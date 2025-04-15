Natasha’s Sexual Harassment Allegations Filled With Significant Inconsistencies – Akpabio’s Lawyer, Agbakoba

Renowned legal expert Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has expressed concern over what he called “significant inconsistencies” in the sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

During a media briefing at his Apapa Chambers in Lagos on Tuesday, Agbakoba, who leads the legal team representing Akpabio, called for a fair and evidence-based approach to the sensitive allegations.

While affirming his support for efforts to combat gender-based harassment, he stressed the importance of upholding objectivity and due process in addressing such claims.

“We respect and support the global and national efforts to create a safe and respectful environment for all, especially women in public life,” Agbakoba stated. “However, we must also uphold the principles of justice, which require fairness, objectivity, and evidence.”

Agbakoba specifically questioned the timeline of events presented by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He pointed out that while the alleged incident was said to have occurred on December 8, 2023, the senator posted positive comments about Akpabio on social media the following day, December 9.

“These posts included praise for the Senate President and reflections on his birthday celebration in Uyo, Akwa Ibom,” Agbakoba noted. “This juxtaposition — an alleged traumatic incident followed by voluntary public eulogies — presents a contradiction that must be carefully examined.”

The legal team also referenced past allegations made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, including a 2021 claim against a former presidential aide, which was later withdrawn, and an earlier video in which she accused an unnamed minister of misconduct.

While Agbakoba clarified that past incidents do not invalidate current claims, he emphasized that such patterns highlight the importance of consistency and corroboration in legal matters.

He urged the senator to provide further evidence, especially given her previous indication of a willingness to supply more details.

“As the claim currently stands, it falls short of the global legal threshold for proving sexual harassment,” Agbakoba said, emphasizing that the matter should be addressed through proper institutional channels, rather than media trials.

In a letter dated April 14, addressed to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan — but yet to be formally delivered — Agbakoba’s team requested clarifications on the identified contradictions, giving her a two-week window to respond before determining the next course of action.

“Sexual harassment is a serious issue,” Agbakoba concluded, “but so is the presumption of innocence. Let the facts lead, not sentiment.”