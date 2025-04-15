FG Declares April 18 And 21 As Public Holidays For Easter

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Christian festivals of sacrifice and resurrection, Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, extended heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the nation on the joyous occasion of Easter.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, stressed the significance of Easter, urging Nigerians to embody the virtues of sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, who died for the redemption of mankind.

The Minister, through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, also called on Nigerians to use the holiday period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

He reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to promote national growth and development.

“Furthermore, he encouraged Nigerians to extend love and goodwill to their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity,” the statement added.

Tunji-Ojo concluded by wishing all Christians a blissful Easter celebration and sending warm holiday greetings to all Nigerians.