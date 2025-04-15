Boko Haram Has Been Significantly Degraded — Minister Idris Declares

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that Boko Haram, the jihadist group responsible for years of violence in Nigeria’s northeast, has been “significantly degraded” and is now “standing on its last leg.”

Idris made the remark during an interview aired on France24 on Tuesday, where he spoke about Nigeria’s ongoing battle against insurgency.

The Minister maintained that the militant group, which has terrorised Nigeria for over a decade, no longer holds the strength or territory it once did.

“I think they’re on their last legs.

“Hitherto, they were holding territories especially in the north eastern part of Nigeria—local governments, towns, cities—now it’s no longer the case.

“They’ve largely dissipated; they’ve ran into the bushes and coming to take some soft targets.

“We’re not saying we have 100 percent exterminated Boko Haram, but I think that we have degraded Boko Haram significantly for them to pose any significant challenge for us as a country,” the minister told France24.

His comments come just days after Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, sounded the alarm on renewed Boko Haram activity, calling recent attacks and military withdrawals in parts of the state a “significant setback” in the counter-insurgency effort.

Zulum urged the federal government and security forces to intensify operations to prevent Boko Haram and other extremist factions from regaining a foothold.

Yet, Idris remains confident in the progress made by Nigerian security forces. He pointed out that groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have suffered immense damage and are nearing total collapse.

The minister added that the government is also targeting other violent groups like Lakurawa, saying efforts are underway to bring them down entirely.

“We’re not saying we have 100 percent exterminated Boko Haram, but… we have degraded Boko Haram significantly,” he reiterated, maintaining optimism in the nation’s long, hard-fought battle against terrorism.