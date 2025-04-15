Bassa, Bokkos Killings: Plateau Should Not Be Hotbed Of Violence – Kwankwaso

Former presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned the killing of residents of Bassa.

Naija News reported that at least 51 residents of Zike community, Bassa Council Area of Plateau State were killed on Sunday night by suspected herdsmen.

The attack came two weeks after five communities were invaded by herdsmen in the Bokkos local government area, leading to the death of 52 residents.

In a statement on Monday, Kwankwaso warned against turning Plateau State into a hotbed of violence.

“I am saddened to learn of the attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the death of 51 people and destruction of several properties.

“This sad attack came after over fifty persons were killed within a week in attacks over five communities in the state.

“It is important that Plateau State must not be allowed to become a hotbed of violence and wanton destruction again after the relative peace it has enjoyed in recent years,” he said.

The former Governor of Kano State called on the federal government to address the rising insecurity in the country.

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibility to ensure that all lives and properties are protected and the message of peace should be embraced by everyone in the state and beyond.

“I extend my condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State.

“I also urge the authorities to ensure that justice is served by bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book,” he added.