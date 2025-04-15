Babangida Aliyu Visits Atiku As 2027 Coalition Talks Continue

A former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, on Tuesday, visited former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Aliyu was accompanied on the visit by another prominent politician, Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Kwamanda.

Atiku, who shared details of the visit on his official Facebook account, disclosed that their discussions centred on the current political landscape in Nigeria and the way forward.

“Earlier today, I received in audience a former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, and Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Kwamanda, a dedicated politician. We had a productive dialogue regarding the current political landscape and potential pathways forward,” Atiku wrote.

Naija News reports Atiku is spearheading a potential coalition of opposition parties and figures ahead of the 2027 elections with the objective of unseating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

Meanwhile, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be in office for two terms of eight years.

Naija News understands that Eno, a governor elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, made this known at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project on Tuesday afternoon.

“Let me end by assuring our president (Tinubu), our people-loving president, who will complete 8 years because we are going to stand by him,” Gov. Eno said.