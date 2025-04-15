Atiku, Peter Obi Will Overcome Any Plot Against Nigeria In 2027 – Atiku’s Aide

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Media (Broadcast), Abdul Rasheeth, has condemned the opposition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on the planned opposition coalition.

Naija News reported that the former Vice President has been at the forefront of a coalition of opposition politicians to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku’s coalition move seemed to suffer from succeeding on Monday, following the decision of PDP governors. The governors in Ibadan, Oyo State, in a communique, said the party would not merge or join any coalition ahead of 2027.

PDP governors stated that they would accept and give room for all other politicians and parties to join the party. They reemphasized that the party remains the major opposition and would go into the 2027 election united.

Reacting to the governors’ stand against the coalition, Rasheeth claimed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike‘s faction in the party influenced the governors’ decision.

He stated that the coalition planned by his principal aimed to bring together opposition leaders of mutual understanding. He said the governors’ decision was disappointing.

“The coalition movement is presently focused on bringing together opposition leaders and fostering mutual understanding. It has not advanced to the party level yet, but the Kaura and Wike factions of APC within PDP have already expressed their disapproval. What a disappointment!

“Atiku, Obi, and the rest of us will overcome any plots against this nation in 2027, Inshallah,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle on Monday.