‘Assemble Your Weapons And Get Ready’ – Momodu Tells Tinubu, Wike’s Opponents

A former presidential aspirant and media mogul, Dele Momodu, has warned that anyone intending to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election will need to be fully prepared for a fierce battle, especially with the backing of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Momodu, who spoke during an appearance on Arise Television on Monday, described the task of unseating Tinubu as a formidable challenge, noting that it will be even tougher now that the president is in power and has Wike, a key political figure, by his side.

“Tinubu, who is already president, even when he was not president, we faced a lot of fire. Now, when you have Tinubu and Wike on one side, then it means you have to be battle-ready,” Momodu said, emphasizing the immense political strength the duo possesses.

He likened the 2027 election to a major sporting event, saying, “You have to assemble all your weapons and be ready for the battle ahead because 2027 is going to be like the World Cup, and you need your best players.”

Naija News reports that Momodu issued this warning amidst the move by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and several others to form a coalition against Tinubu’s re-election.