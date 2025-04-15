Aregbesola Speaks On Meeting President Tinubu In France

Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has denied reports that he travelled to France to meet President Bola Tinubu.

The former Governor clarified that he is in Abuja; hence, there is no way he could have met Tinubu as speculated in some reports.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, following social media reports on Monday alleging that the former Governor of Osun State was in France to meet with President Tinubu, who is on a two-week vacation in Paris.

However, the former Minister of Interior, in debunking the claim, clarified that he is currently in Abuja and has not travelled outside Nigeria.

He urged members of the pubic to disregard reports of any meeting between himself and Tinubu in France.

Fasure said: “Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous report on social media claiming that the former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is currently in France to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We wish to categorically state that this is false and there is absolutely no truth to it.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola is presently in Abuja and has not travelled outside the shores of Nigeria.

“The report is entirely false and unfounded and should therefore be totally disregarded.”

In other news, the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that the president traveled to France for medical treatment.

According to Bwala, President Tinubu is in Paris for a working visit and not for any health-related concerns.