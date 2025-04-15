APC Under Tinubu Has Been Quite Careless – Momodu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being careless under President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Momodu made this assertion while reacting to political leaders’ frequent visit to the Kaduna home of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members in a visit to Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State, a few hours after opposition leaders met with the former president.

Recall that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had earlier on Friday led a delegation, including Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto and Isa Pantami, former minister of communications, to Buhari’s residence.

Addressing journalists after the meeting with Buhari, Ganduje said APC is not worried about coalition moves by opposition politicians.

“We are not worried at all. This is just history trying to repeat itself. They went on a joint venture which will not work because from what we have seen, there are just some particles that cannot come together. It is a game, and we will not reveal our technicalities on how to handle it, but we assure you, we are equal to the task,” he said.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, April 14, 2025, Momodu said he does not understand why a political party will resort to attacking Buhari, who, according to him, is their biggest brand.

He said, “I believe the APC under Tinubu has been quite careless. How does a political party wake up and start attacking their biggest brand, Buhari?

“How does a president wake up and start attacking his immediate predecessor from the same political party? Now you can see that twice in the last few weeks, the APC leadership has been running to see Buhari.”