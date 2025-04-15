2027 Presidential Campaign: Accept Your Blunder, Stop Threatening Oppositions – Edo PDP Tells Gov Okpebholo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once more characterized the response to Senator Monday Okpebholo’s misstep as empty, disgraceful, and disheartening, following his declaration of having ‘initiated’ the campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, which the opposition said violates the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement signed and made available to Naija News on Tuesday (today) through the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the opposition camp said it only raised the issue of Okpebholo’s unconstitutional thrust into political campaigns more than two years ahead of the legally allowed period.

PDP stressed that the Governor’s actions were in direct contravention of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which explicitly states that “The period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

“The Presidency also found his actions to be inappropriate and unlawful and in their wisdom condemned Okpebholo’s resort to unconstitutionality, distancing themselves from the blunder.

“The PDP, again, highlighted the fact that the Presidency had condemned Okpebholo’s goof, and had hoped that Okpebholo would humbly accept his error.

“Embarrassingly, instead of Okpebholo to sit quietly and eat the humble pie, he and his media hirelings have come out once again, issuing threats to the civil public, threatening fire and brimstone as though Nigeria were under a dictatorship. He has specifically vowed to ruthlessly deal with the PDP and any opposition voices who dare to question their clear incompetence and persistent violation of the Constitution.

“One must, at this point, genuinely wonder what kind of government Okpebholo and his handlers believe they are running.

“In the jaundiced scribbling completely devoid of substance, they repeatedly claimed that everything the PDP said was a lie, yet failed to point out a single falsehood,” the statement reads.

“How can PDP be accused of lying when Okpebholo, in his Press Release NO.87/EDSGH/2025, titled, “2027: GOV OKPEBHOLO KICKSTARTS CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU’S RE-ELECTION IN EDO,” which was signed and issued by his same Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, clearly and unambiguously declared that he has “kick-started” the campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, in gross violation of the Constitution,” the statement said.

The PDP further asserts that Governor Okpebholo’s comments were made viral on social media and widely publicised on print and broadcast news media.

“See ThisDay publication of April 10, 2024 with the headline: “2027: Edo Governor, Okpebholo, Kickstarts Campaign for Tinubu’s Re-election in Benin.”

“See also the state-owned newspaper, operated by Fred Itua and Okpebholo, the Nigerian Observer of April 10, 2025 with the headline: “2027: Okpebholo launches Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Edo.”

“Also strategically mounted along major streets of Benin-City are huge billboards with Tinubu 2027 campaign message sponsored by APC leadership in Edo

“So we ask: on what basis is Okpebholo issuing these callous threats to the PDP and the civil public?” it added.

The PDP has stated that Okpebholo and his associates urgently require a significant reassessment of their perspective. They must acknowledge the reality that Nigeria operates under a democratic system, not a dictatorship.

“We understand that that they didn’t come to power through the mandate of the people, which is perhaps what fuels their disregard for the people of Edo State. However, in principle, Nigeria still runs a democracy and every citizen has the power to call out an erring government, especially one that appears to be run without any principle or plan.

“Senator Okpebholo should rein in Mr. Fred Itua and call him to order. Mr. Itua must understand that his public statements are perceived as reflecting the views of Senator Okpebholo. Therefore, undignified outbursts are not only unbecoming of his position but are also inappropriate for someone speaking on behalf of a governor.

“He should be ready to be called out anytime they foul the process or violate the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If he cannot take the heat, he should get out of the kitchen,” the statement concluded.