2027: ‘I Have What It Takes To Occupy The Highest Office In This Land’ – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday confidently stated that he possesses the capacity to occupy the highest political office in Nigeria.

The second-term governor and key figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the declaration during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Makinde, who is considered a leading figure within the opposition party, spoke about his political future and the direction of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that he emphasised that the upcoming election would not be just a contest between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but a battle between Nigerians and the current government.

He said, “I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land and I have what it takes but what I want to do right now, is it what Nigerians are asking for right now, is it what my party will say we should do, we don’t know; we still have a long time to go.”

However, Makinde made it clear that before any presidential aspirations, the priority must be fixing the PDP and ensuring the party has a strong platform to work with.

He added, “But where we are right now is that we must fix our party, we must have a platform for you to even aspire to be anything.”

The governor, however, acknowledged that he might not pursue a higher office after his current political role.

“Let me also say this: if my political journey ends here, I am also happy,” he added, signaling contentment with his current position.

Fresh Political Alliances Ahead Of 2027 Election

In recent weeks, fresh political alliances have started to take shape as the 2027 presidential election draws closer. One such alliance is the coalition led by the PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, which aims to challenge the current APC-led administration.

The coalition, announced on March 20, 2025, also includes key figures such as former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

They have expressed their intent to unite opposition forces and work toward unseating President Bola Tinubu, whose administration has been criticised for economic mismanagement, rising inflation, and a worsening cost of living crisis.

The coalition is banking on the combined strength of the votes garnered by Atiku and Obi in the 2023 elections, where both candidates secured a combined total of over 12 million votes—more than 4 million votes ahead of Tinubu’s official tally.

However, during a significant development, Makinde and his fellow PDP governors rejected the coalition led by Atiku during a meeting on April 14, 2025. The governors ruled out any plans for mergers or alliances with other parties in the lead-up to 2027.

During his interview, Makinde clarified that while individuals and party members have the right to associate with any coalition, the official stance of the PDP is different.

“Your house must be in order before you invite others,” he stated, emphasising the importance of party unity and preparation before engaging in broader alliances.