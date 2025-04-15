‘2027 Election Will Not Be PDP Versus APC’ – Gov Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has opined that the 2027 presidential election will not be the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) versus the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Makinde, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, said the 2027 election will be between Nigerians and APC.

Makinde blamed the APC government for the wobbling economy and the escalating security challenges in the country, saying that the next poll will be judgment time for the Bola Tinubu presidency.

The Governor boasted that his party remained the hope of the common man, stressing that the PDP will not make the mistake that made it lose the 2023 presidential poll.

He said, “The 2027 election won’t be PDP versus APC; it would be Nigerians versus APC. Mark my word on that.”

Speaking on the 2023 poll, Makinde said his party made a grave mistake by handing the presidential ticket, the national chairman slot and the office of the director general of the presidential campaign to members from the northern region only.

He said the exclusion of southerners from the three major slots dealt a self-inflicted blow to the PDP that culminated in the loss suffered by the party in the poll.

He said, “If the three main influential positions to take us to the election were occupied by the North East, the North Central, and the North West, how do we sell that position all around the country?”

Recall that in the build-up to the last election, Iyorchia Ayu from the North Central was the PDP national chairman, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, from the North East was the party’s flag bearer, while Aminu Tambuwal from the North West was Atiku’s campaign director general.