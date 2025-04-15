₦300 Million: ‘To Save The Image Of Our Profession, Refund The Money’ – Lawyer Charges NBA

The President of the African Public Interest Lawyers Union, Andrew Emwanta, has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refund the ₦300 million it received from the Rivers State Government for its 2025 Annual General Conference.

According to Emwanta, this would protect the integrity and image of the legal profession.

Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Emwanta argued that while the payment was initially termed a “gesture of support” from the Rivers State Government, it had now become controversial following the political developments in the state and the NBA’s decision to relocate the conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

“There is no proper way to do the wrong thing. “The proper thing to do, to save the image of our profession, is for that money to be refunded. It’s Rivers taxpayers’ money. If you are not doing business with them, return their money,” Emwanta stated.

Emwanta also expressed concerns about the NBA’s response to the emergency rule declared in Rivers State, which resulted in the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He criticized the NBA for what he considered hasty condemnation of the move, which was made just hours after the declaration.

“Barely two hours after the broadcast, the NBA condemned the move. I felt that was hasty,” Emwanta said, suggesting that the NBA was aligning itself with Fubara’s faction in an overly politicized manner.

The legal expert raised questions about the financial implications of moving the conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu, particularly in regard to the money already spent on hotel bookings and logistics.

Emwanta called on the NBA to show accountability by refunding the ₦300 million as a gesture of fairness to the Rivers State Government.

“What happens to the money already spent on hotel bookings and logistics?” Emwanta asked. He added, “The honourable thing to do is to refund the ₦300 million.”

Additionally, Emwanta expressed concerns about a potential ethnic bias in the NBA’s choice of Enugu as the new venue for the conference.

He questioned why Enugu was selected over other potential venues like Abuja and suggested that the decision may have been influenced by NBA President’s roots in Anambra State.

“Why Enugu? Why not Abuja? There’s now an ethnic reading to this. “The NBA President is from Anambra. The profession must protect itself; there is a moral question to it,” Emwanta said.