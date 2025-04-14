We Will Continue To ‘Destroy’ Opposition Parties – Aliyu

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouk Aliyu, has said no opposition in the country can stop the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Naija News reports that Aliyu said the visits of opposition politicians to former President Muhammadu Buhari would not amount to anything.

Speaking with African Independent Television (AIT) on Monday, the APC Chieftain said opposition parties have not been living up to their expectations.

He boasted how APC, as the opposition party shut down the government to take power in 2015. He stated that his party would not watch the opposition parties unite and form solid ground.

“There is no opposition in this country. They simply don’t oppose anymore. When we were in the opposition, we brought this country to stand still. We opposed the government and we wanted them to come and oppose us. It’s so embarrassing they are running all over the place to our own President Buhari.

“Let me also say to the public, we will not just sit by and allow them to come together. We will not. We will make sure we put sand into their garri,” he said.

Asked if his party had a hand in the leadership crisis of major opposition parties, he responded to some extent.

“To some extent, yes, we are, yes. Of course, we will not allow them to just sit by and dethrone us. No. We will not do that. So we’ll keep putting sand inside their garri. If they are able to take the sand, they can come and fight us. But as of now, honestly, there is no viable opposite in this country that can defeat us,” he stated.

When reminded that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the ruling party, did not work for his party’s destruction as opposition, he said it was their business.

He advised Nigerians to wait for 2027 to vote them out if they believe the current government did not perform well.

“Well that’s their business. We will not, I said we will put stones not only garri, we’ll put stones. We’ll make sure they don’t come together.

“Look we think we’re doing well. If in the wisdom of the people, they believe we’re not doing well, please let us not fight, when the election comes they should defeat us, simple,” he added.

Aliyu said opposition parties also sponsor some crises in the APC, but because his party is in government, they quickly address internal crises.

“Of course, that’s what they’re doing. We know they’re doing that too but the difference between them and us, we have something at stake, we have the government. So there are a lot of things to put us together than to disunite us, there are dissenting voices which is normal in democracy.

“But what I’m telling them is that we’ll keep putting sand inside their garri. We will not allow them to rear their heads. We’ll make sure they don’t be a cog in the wheel of our progress,” he concluded.