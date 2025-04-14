We Must Punish Corrupt Leaders – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has advocated for strong punishment for leaders who engage in corrupt practices in Africa.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call on Saturday, while speaking on Rice University’s inaugural African Development Conference, on the topic. ‘The Governance Revolution’.

He stated that Africa’s development challenges were a result of corruption and poor leadership of African leaders.

He emphasized that Africa’s change would begin with competent leadership, one that possesses the capacity and compassion to serve and is committed to the ideals of good governance within a measurable development paradigm.

The former Governor of Anambra State called for investment in education. He stressed the need for African nations to uphold the rule of law and fight corruption.

“We must invest in education to prepare the skilled workforce required for productivity. Security of life and property and adherence to the rule of law must be upheld. Wet must fight corruption to its barest minimum and ensure that those who engage in corruption are punished. We must engage MSME which remains the backbone for economic and job creation,” he said.

The Labour Party Chieftain emphasized that Africa must harness its demographic strength for its development.

“Comparable nations with large populations, like Indonesia and the Philippines, have demonstrated that with the right governance structures, such demographic strength can become an economic asset. We must do the same in Africa,” he added.