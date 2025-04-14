We Don’t Want You In APC, Stay Where You Are – Sen Nwoko Tells Gov Oborevwori

Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, has told Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to kill any plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Senator Nwoko said Governor Obrevwori should remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) so that he could suffer defeat in the 2027 election.

He stated this when he, alongside APC’s National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, welcomed members of Delta Unity Group (DUG) in Ika Federal Constituency who defected from PDP into the party on Saturday.

“Oborovwori wants to come to APC, but tell him to stay where he is. He will be defeated. We don’t want him in APC. The President personally told me that he will deliver Delta to APC, maybe that is why the governor is desperate,” he said.

The former PDP Senator accused the PDP of misgoverning Delta for 25 years, adding that it was enough. He stressed that APC would take over the state in 2027.

“Delta will surely become an APC state come 2027. 25 years of corrupt governance by the PDP in the state is enough. We must take over. The time has come for that to happen,” he stated.

He told the defectors to be hopeful as the next governor of the state would come from APC. He commended their decision to follow in his footsteps by joining APC.

“Don’t let anyone doubt who you are. The next governor will be formed by you. As you go home, tell them that the next Governor of Delta State will be formed by the APC.

“Today, we are emboldened and happy that a large political group like the DUG is following my footsteps in joining the APC,” he added.