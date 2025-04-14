‘We Are Not Unaware Of Your Father’s Secret Association With Tinubu’s Govt’ – Atiku’s Son Fires Bala Mohamma’s Son

The son of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed, has alleged that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, is secretly associating with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made this known while responding to the son of the Bauchi State Governor, Shamsu Bala, saying that his father never supported Atiku’s ambition in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections.

Shamsu Bala also threatened that his father would not support Atiku in the 2027 elections.

However, in a statement released to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar said his father had never enjoyed Shamsu’s father’a support in his bid for the presidency, stressing that “the only difference now is that Shamsu has removed the mask and now we do not have to worry about the feigned impression of any support from his father.”

Mohammed stated that Shamsu Bala’s comments reek of arrogance and an exaggerated sense of relevance, adding that his father’s presidential ambition is the reason for his poor management of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

The statement added, “Let it be known to Shamsu that, never has Atiku dissipated an ounce of energy towards his fathers political travails. This is simply because Atiku’s politics transcends such shenanigans, and he has consistently remained above bar. Moreover, whatever conflict Bala Muhammed may have had with politicians in Bauchi, in the lead to the 2023 elections, had nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar. It was purely a local affair.

“Let me re-emphasise that at no point has Shamsu’s father ever supported Atiku Abubakar in his political career.

“On the contrary, the ignoble role his father played in 2023 where he clandestinely worked against the presidential candidate of his party is still fresh on Nigerians’ memory.

“In case Shamsu has been off the news reel, we wish to refer him to a recent remark by his fathers political mentor, the Minister of FCT, Nysom Wike who revealed how the Bauchi State governor orchestrated plans to ensure that Atiku did not win in 2023 election.

“It is noteworthy to mention that Governor Bala Mohammed’s presidential ambition is the reason for his poor management of PDP Governors Forum, where he couldn’t command the respect and control of his colleagues. We are not also unaware of his secret hobnobbing with Tinubu’s Government.

“Let me conclude by telling my brother, Shamsu, that the focus of every patriotic Nigerian, should be on promoting political discourse that advances our dear country Nigeria, not on needless rantings.”