Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 14th April, 2025

The presidency has dismissed the court ruling which ordered security agencies in the United States of America to release details of their investigations and findings on President Bola Tinubu.

A statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said there is nothing new in the report.

Onanuga maintained that the report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have been in public space for over thirty years and did not in any way indict Tinubu.

He added that lawyers are, however, examining the US court ruling.

Naija News recalls that a United States District Court has ordered that confidential information about Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, related to a purported federal investigation in the 1990s, be made public.

The order, issued on Tuesday by Judge Beryl Howell, demands that top U.S. law enforcement agencies release documents related to their investigation of Tinubu.

The Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that the president traveled to France for medical treatment.

According to Bwala, President Tinubu is in Paris for a working visit and not for any health-related concerns.

“Sometimes on social media, somebody will be tweeting, you don’t even know who the person is; it can be somebody who has mental health somewhere. You just see that information is coming out,” Bwala said during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Naija News reports that Bwala further clarified, “The president did not go to see a doctor; he’s on a working visit and we have been publishing his activities.”

The Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be cautious of Senator Ali Ndume.

Naija News reports that Bwala suggested that the Borno South lawmaker’s “spirit and soul” are already aligned with the opposition, even though his body remains within the ruling party.

Bwala made the claims during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stating, “Let me tell you today and I want everybody to hear, especially the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje. Senator Ali Ndume’s spirit and soul are with the coalition; it is his body that is in APC. He is already going.”

Bwala further criticized Ndume’s stance, suggesting that the senator should be more transparent about his intentions, comparing him unfavorably to former Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who publicly announced his departure from the APC.

President Bola Tinubu has declared that he is not in support of the billboards springing up in various cities, promoting his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria.

The President said the billboards, observed prominently in Abuja and Kano, as well as other cities, feature pictures of himself, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

However, Tinubu, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Bayo Oanuga, called on sponsors of the billboards and any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections to cease immediately.

The statement noted that while the President appreciates what his supporters are doing, the actions are outside the constitutionally approved time for election campaigns as regulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the electoral laws.

President Tinubu submitted that he and his deputy are committed to the task of governance and nation-building at the moment, and when the time is right for the 2027 campaigns, his plans will be revealed.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a State Department representative from President Donald J. Trump’s administration, Mr. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa, on Thursday in Paris.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Tinubu’s aide, the meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.

The US State Department rep conveyed President Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of US relations with Africa.

He stated that the US wanted to work closely with President Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts.

Onanuga disclosed that both sides discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel.

The Kano State Government has strongly defended its blasphemy laws following a ruling by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice, which declared certain aspects of the laws inconsistent with international human rights standards.

The state maintains that it has the constitutional right to uphold the sanctity of its religious values within its jurisdiction, sparking a continued debate on the issue.

In a statement issued to Punch, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, stated that external pressures would not sway Kano and would continue to uphold its religious and moral beliefs.

He emphasized that the laws were in line with the values of the predominantly Muslim population in the state.

The House of Representatives will officially inaugurate an ad-hoc committee on Tuesday to assume the legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

This move follows the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, after the deteriorating relationship between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state legislature.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), President Tinubu declared the emergency rule, which led to the suspension of Governor Fubara and the state assembly for an initial six-month period.

The House of Representatives, at plenary, resolved to establish an ad-hoc committee to oversee the legislative responsibilities previously held by the Rivers State House of Assembly. This decision is in line with Section 11 of the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Sunday, House spokesman Akin Rotimi noted that the presidential proclamation, which was presented to the National Assembly, had undergone rigorous legislative scrutiny.

He emphasized that the proclamation was amended to strengthen democratic safeguards and uphold the principles of checks and balances.

One of the key amendments made during the legislative review was the designation of the National Assembly, rather than the Federal Executive Council, as the oversight authority for all regulations issued under the emergency rule.

Veteran Nigerian rapper and singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has clarified that his controversial song, ‘Tell Your Papa’ is not a personal attack on the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu.

Abdulkareem explained that rather, the song is a reply to the statement made by Seyi Tinubu during a visit to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, in March 2025.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview with Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds, the rapper explained that the younger Tinubu motivated him to write the song after the speech in Yola and that the song is simply an advice for him to tell his father to address the challenges facing Nigerians.

The rapper added that if Seyi had not made the claim about his father being the best President, he might not have recorded the song.

Speaking further, Abdulkareem insisted that President Tinubu can’t be said to be the best leader when Nigerian youths lack basic amenities and are without jobs.

He added that the President and his son need to feel the pains of Nigerians.

Nigerian music sensation Adedamola Adefolahan, widely recognised as Fireboy DML, has opened up about the challenging phase of his life before fame found him, admitting that he was once on the brink of hawking rechargeable lamps under a Lagos bridge.

During a heartfelt conversation on the ’90s Baby Show’ in London—shared via Instagram on Saturday—the Peru crooner gave fans a rare glimpse into the hardships he endured before his breakout moment with YBNL Nation, the record label owned by rapper and entrepreneur Olamide.

Fireboy recounted a time when he seriously considered launching a small business just to make ends meet.

“Thank God for that (Olamide signing me). I was considering selling rechargeable lamps. I met one guy under Ajah Bridge; he was telling me about the business, and I told him I was interested,” he revealed during the interview.

Newcastle United delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League clash that highlighted the Red Devils’ significant defensive shortcomings, especially in the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Newcastle United came out of the gates with intensity, and their efforts were rewarded when Sandro Tonali opened the scoring in the 24th minute against a disorganized Manchester United’s side.

Tonali found himself in the right place at the right time, converting a well-placed cross with a deft touch that left Manchester United’s defense scrambling.

Although United’s Alejandro Garnacho briefly reignited hopes for the visitors with an equalizer in the 37th minute, his strike was quickly overshadowed by Newcastle’s commanding presence in the second half.

Harvey Barnes emerged as the standout performer of the match, netting a brace with goals in the 49th and 64th minutes.

His first goal showcased his blistering pace as he outmaneuvered the United defense before finding the back of the net with a low, powerful shot.

Just fifteen minutes later, he struck again, capitalizing on a defensive error to extend Newcastle’s lead further. The relentless pressure from the home side kept emerging and left coach Ruben Amorim’s side struggling to regain their composure.

To cap off an impressive team performance, Bruno Guimarães added a fourth goal in the 77th minute.

