Tinubu’s Loss In Lagos Shows His Administration Is Not Defined By Ethnic Loyalty – Olawepo-Hashim

Former presidential candidate and elder statesman, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned opposition figures against using ethnic narratives for political gain.

Speaking via a statement issued over the weekend, he noted that continuous reliance on ethnic sentiments for political gain distracts Nigerians from urgent issues plaguing the country, including economic instability, insecurity, and diplomatic challenges.

Addressing recent claims that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is ethnically driven, Olawepo-Hashim insisted that such assertions were unfounded.

He said, “Those still stuck in the old game of ethnic blackmail should understand that Nigerians have outgrown that playbook.

“The people are looking for competent leadership, not ethnic champions.

“President Tinubu faced electoral challenges even within his own ethnic group.

“He lost Lagos, often seen as the stronghold of Yoruba politics, in the 2023 presidential election. This fact alone contradicts any claim that the current administration is defined solely by ethnic loyalty.”

He further expressed concern over what he described as the politicization of identity by some political actors who were previously aligned with the current administration.

He said, “Using ethnic narratives to express dissatisfaction with unmet political expectations is not only unhelpful but also divisive.

“We’ve seen in past elections that Nigerians consistently vote across ethnic lines. In 1993, Kano voters supported Moshood Abiola over a local candidate, Bashir Tofa. In 2023, Lagosians voted for Peter Obi while also re-electing Governor Sanwo-Olu. This reflects a growing political maturity among the electorate.”

Olawepo-Hashim emphasized that the real issues confronting the nation, rising inflation, deepening poverty, food insecurity, and ongoing security threats, require focused and inclusive leadership.