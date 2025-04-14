The Legend Title Is A Scam – Nollywood Actor, RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, better known as RMD, has said he does not like being called a legend.

Naija News reports that the ace movie star made this known in an interview on ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’, hosted by Nigerian skit maker, Bea U on YouTube.

According to RMD, he does not embrace the legend title because he perceives it to be a scam, stressing that such a label makes it seem like he is past his prime and approaching his retirement.

The thespian noted that actors like Olu Jacobs and Pete Edochie genuinely deserve the title of the legend, and he does not see himself in that category yet.

He said, “I think all those legend thing is a scam. I have my legends like uncle Olu Jacobs, uncle Peter, those are our ancestors, our legends.

“I was still watching him when he was saying Ribena children are healthy children.

“So I don’t subscribe to that, I think it is a scam when they call me legend because they are trying to relegate me to that neighbourhood of retired people or should be nearing retirement. So, no, I don’t subscribe to it.”