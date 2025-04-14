TCN Restores Electricity To Bayelsa, Rivers States After Over 30 Days Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored bulk electricity supply to Bayelsa State and part of Rivers State with the reconnection of the 132kv Owerri-Ahoda transmission line.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

Naija News reports that with the bulk power restored on the Owerri-Ahoada transmission line, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) can now supply electricity to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers States, which have been without supply for thirty-four days.

The initial blackout was caused by the vandalism of some TCN towers on March 11, 2025.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored bulk power supply through its 132kV Owerri-Ahoada Transmission Line as of April 11, 2025, around 6:00 pm.

“This comes after completing reconstruction efforts due to vandalism that caused the collapse of 4 transmission towers.

“With this restoration, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) is now able to supply electricity to Bayelsa State and parts of Rivers State.

“These areas had been experiencing outages since towers 71 to 74 on the transmission line route were vandalized on March 11, 2025.

“TCN remains dedicated to providing reliable power across the nation and encourages communities to join in the fight against vandalism of critical transmission installations to protect these shared assets,” the statement read.